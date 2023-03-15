The day Maluma kissed Yina Calderón

Maluma, one of the most important artists of the urban genre, not only on the local scene but also worldwide, shared a video of a social media netizen in the last few hours in which he relived a particular situation when he visited Protagonistas de Nuestra Tele, reality in which Yina Calderón first appeared on television.

The truth is that in the short clip you can see the moment in which he and the guaracha dj kiss.

“Things that keep Maluma humble”reads the description of the video, alluding to the trend of Tik Tok where people talk about the experiences that have embarrassed them the most in life and keeps them “humble”.

Relive the video in which Maluma and Yina Calderón kiss

The truth is that in the context of the video, Yina Calderon She was just taking her first steps on television and fighting for a place in the competition in which she arrived wanting to become an actress.

In the episode of the program broadcast in 2013, the emotion of the now businesswoman of shapewear and influencer is seen hugging Maluma when he arrives at the studio house to share some experiences with the participants.

Where he even sings to her and dedicates a couple of songs making her blush. Although this was not all, because the artist also gives him a small souvenir so that he remembers him and does not forget him:

“Close your eyes, my love, first I want to thank you for all the support you have given me… I am very grateful to you, princess, and I have a gift for you that I hope you keep and never lose,” says Maluma from almost a decade ago, leaning over to kiss Calderón who decides to turn his face, a moment that arouses reactions among his companions who they encourage to kiss him, something he ends up doing.