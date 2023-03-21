The investigations continue on social networks after the moment in which Millonarios fans took out a minor who was in the match of the capital team against Águilas Doradas on the night of Sunday, March 19.

Everything happened in the eastern stand of the El Campín stadium where the football festival was held, there the fans who were with mixed emotions after the result of the capital team undertook it against a minor and his family, for which they had to get off the sports stage.

The outrage of the fans occurred at halftime of the match where a player from Águilas Doradas approached the stands to give the boy his shirt who was together with some adults, between insults and shouts the fans began to demand that they remove the family.

In the midst of the insults and intimidation, the family decided to leave the stadium after listening to the fans who could not bear to see the child receiving the garment. In the events, various officials from the Bogotá Mayor’s Office and even the police force intervened to remove the family to another platform, this so that the insults would not escalate.

In social networks, the indignation of the events that occurred in the last hours continues and that left more than one fan with the shame of the actions of some that tarnished the sporting moment.

“The usual imbeciles continued with their threats. The stupid ones from further away with: “get them out, get them out.” Officials from the Mayor’s Office and the police entered to mediate. It was about 11 minutes between the civilized saying to leave them and the imbeciles to get them out,” denounced Felipe Valderrama, a sports journalist.

“I don’t know in whose head it is possible to yell things at a child and his father, I cannot first measure the frustration of the man and the impotence at seeing all that they yelled at him and his son and secondly the disappointment of a child who is just beginning to go to the stadium and enjoy football”, commented an Internet user.