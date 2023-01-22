It is no secret to anyone that National Athletic It is not going through its best moment, something that its fans no longer seem to bear, showing their disagreement with the club for the decisions that have been made in recent months that accumulate a series of lack of reinforcements, bad results, exaggerated prices in the ticket office among other things.

Recently the fan decided to set a precedent and protest before the Nacional directives to put the batteries and make the necessary adjustments to move the team forward.

In fact, it was recently revealed that some purslane fans had led their discontent to an action that has left many with their hair on end.

It was about the protest they made at the Guarne headquarters where they decided to hang dead chickens alluding to Benjamín Romero, the team’s executive vice president, to whom the bad decisions that have been made with Nacional are attributed.

Although he is not the only one with whom the fans are not happy, because in the protests that have been carried out by members of the barra Los Del Sur, also ask Carolina Adila to leave, who is the granddaughter of the owner of this important club, as many say that she is the one who defines many of the exits and entrances to the ‘purslane’.

Some citizens and state officials have come out to criticize the way the fans protest.

This is what happened with the representative to the Chamber of Caldas, Octavio Cardona, who pointed out on his Twitter account how delicate the situation was and called on the protesters to change their way of protesting:

“Abhorrent and in bad taste what some #Nacional #fans did, they killed chickens and hung them outside the team headquarters facilities in rejection of the club’s directives. Wasn’t there another way to protest?” Cardona mentioned on his Twitter account along with two photographs to which many other Internet users reacted to demand that animal rights organizations review the case.