According to a report, the head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), Andreas Gassen, has now stated that, in his opinion, the company has made mistakes in the corona measures. These may not be processed. According to the report, Gassen is also very critical of school closures. Karl Lauterbach seems less self-critical. According to a report we published here, he was plagued by “gaps in memory” about his statements about the Corona period…

Lauterbach: Just forget it

“Everything has an end, even the corona pandemic. However, the processing of the pandemic and the measures to deal with it have now begun. They were associated with massive encroachments on personal rights and draconian exclusion. It was the time when the unvaccinated, who wanted to preserve the right to an undamaged immune system, seemed more dangerous than criminals.

The years 2020 to 2022 were also the time of the agitators. For many, the measures taken could not be severe enough, because it is well known that a lot helps a lot and even more therefore helps a lot more. One of them, Karl Lauterbach, has even become Federal Minister of Health and is now responsible for processing what happened.

On February 1, 2023, the Federal Minister of Health stated in the ZDF-heute-Journal that there were measures “that were excessive”. The minister cited curfews as an example of these measures. The minister describes them today as “draconian measures, but they were also very controversial and never well covered by studies”.

Not only the Federal Chancellor plague memory gaps

Chancellor Olaf Scholz can no longer remember anything significant in the cum-ex scandal. His health minister is currently feeling the same way. He, too, can no longer or does not want to remember what he said during the pandemic on certain questions, including the question of curfews.

But fortunately there are archives here where, for example, Karl Lauterbach’s appearance on ZDF on May 5, 2021 can be viewed again. At that time, the Federal Constitutional Court had just classified the Corona measures as harmless and Karl Lauterbach was relieved.

Under the headline “Repeal ‘would have been a moderate catastrophe'”, ZDF opened the report published on the same day at 10:50 p.m. with the headline: “SPD health expert Lauterbach is “very relieved” that the night-time corona curfew remains in force . Karlsruhe had previously rejected several urgent applications.”

To the ZDF question: “The corona curfew will remain in place. Are you relieved?” Karl Lauterbach replied at the time: “I am very relieved, indeed, because this exit restriction works. It is urgently needed at the moment. We introduced it believing it would work. That shows now. And if the Federal Constitutional Court had granted the urgent applications here, it would actually have been, one has to say, a medium-sized catastrophe for our politics at the moment. So I’m very relieved and I also believe that the verdict will be similar in the main proceedings.”