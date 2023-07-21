Criticism of the management of ex-minister Irene Vélez

Various criticisms have generated the resignation of the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, from her position.

While various sectors criticized the former official, President Gustavo Petro defended the work of the former official.

Damage

One of Vélez’s critics was the senator from Cambio Radical, Carlos Fernando Motoa, who stated that “Irene Vélez was the symbol of the current government’s improvisation, which was far from the scandals that it could have caused if it caused real damage to the country’s economy and to a strategic sector such as the energy-mining sector.”

The congressman assured that Vélez affected the development of the country.

“We have already lost count of how many ministers and directors have resigned, have been replaced in less than a year of that election as president of the Republic of Gustavo Petro,” the Senator said.

Instability

On the other hand, the representative to the Chamber, Christian Garcés, said that the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, had taken a long time to remove Irene Vélez from the Ministry of Mines.

Garcés stated that “she leaves because she did influence peddling so that her son could leave the country, failing to comply with the requirements that all Colombians demand when a minor is going to leave the country.”

As indicated by representative Vélez, she never acted as a minister, but rather as an activist against her own portfolio, adding that “the seriousness of her work in the ministry, were all those controversies, all that instability that it generated in a sector as important as the mining-energy sector in Colombia.”

The representative affirmed that Irene Vélez’s actions were closer to the philosophy of the Ministry of the Environment, where she should have been, and not where she was assigned.

Defending

On the other hand, President Gustavo Petro accepted Vélez’s resignation and highlighted on his twitter account that the official during her administration began to make the country’s energy communities a reality and that her voluntary retirement was due to events prior to her government.

“In his administration, the energy communities began to be a reality, their voluntary withdrawal is due to events prior to my government. Good luck and thank you very much,” the president wrote.

Petro also stated that during Vélez’s management no money was lost and he advanced the regulations for Colombia’s energy transition.

the resignation

In her resignation letter, which the former official published on her twitter account, she explained the achievements of the portfolio in which she was for eleven months, which she listed as 35.

According to the former minister, “we are the sector with the best budget execution in investment of the National Government, with 63.2%, and today we are several points above previous years.”

In the letter, he thanked President Gustavo Petro for allowing him to “lead a technocentric and patriarchal sector” as he called it and stated that he is retiring from office so that the investigations that were opened against him do not interfere with the agenda in the government program.

As will be remembered, this week the Prosecutor’s Office opened an inquiry against Vélez for an alleged influence peddling controversy due to the irregular departure of his son.

