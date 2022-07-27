Home News Croatia celebrates opening of Chinese-built sea bridge – BBC News
Croatia celebrates opening of Chinese-built sea bridge – BBC News

by admin
Croatia celebrates opening of Chinese-built sea bridge – BBC News
  Paul Kirby
  BBC News

On the day of the opening of the Peljesac Bridge, many celebrations were arranged, and the fireworks display at night brought the event to a climax

After years of construction, a sea-crossing bridge linking Croatia and the southern coast has finally opened to traffic in what Croatians call one of the biggest moments in the country’s history.

Before the bridge was opened to traffic, travel from Croatia to the southern coast by land required passing through the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 2.4-kilometer (1.5-mile) Peljesac bridge was built by China, but mainly financed by the European Union.

Many celebrations were arranged on the day the bridge was opened to traffic, with 250 runners running across the bridge and small boats flying the Croatian flag crossing under the bridge.

