With the new year, Croatia officially adopted the euro and entered the Schengen free movement area, two important steps for the country after joining the EU almost ten years ago. At midnight Croatia said goodbye to its currency, the kuna, and became the 20th member of the eurozone.

It also became the 27th nation in the Schengen Zone, which allows passport-free travel between member states.

Goodbye, therefore, to border controls between Slovenia and Croatia. Istria, in particular, has returned to being a region no longer divided by borders.

The arrival of 2023 but also of “Europe without borders” was greeted with numerous initiatives, starting with the joint celebrations at the crossings with the Slovenian neighbours.

Passes where from Sunday 1 January there are no longer controls and the crossing of the border is free.

In short, this 1 January 2023 is a historic date for cross-border mobility.

