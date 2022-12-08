TRIESTE. The Schengen area is growing for the first time in 10 years. The interior ministers meeting in Brussels approved the entry of Croatia starting from 1 January 2023. The Czech presidency announced it on Twitter.

A long-awaited go-ahead also by Italian citizens who will no longer have to endure waiting and long queues to go to and from Croatia, especially in the summer.

“In this year in which we have set ourselves important goals, we have achieved the strategic objectives of the government, which will benefit Croatian citizens and our economy the most”.

The Croatian prime minister, the conservative Andrej Plenković, wrote on Twitter after the unanimous go-ahead from the EU’s Internal Affairs Council for entry into the Schengen area from 1 January. On that same date Croatia, which has been in the EU since July 2013, will also join the Eurozone.