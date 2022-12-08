Home News Croatia will join Schengen from 1 January 2023, there is the go-ahead from Brussels: goodbye to queues at crossing points
News

Croatia will join Schengen from 1 January 2023, there is the go-ahead from Brussels: goodbye to queues at crossing points

by admin
Croatia will join Schengen from 1 January 2023, there is the go-ahead from Brussels: goodbye to queues at crossing points

TRIESTE. The Schengen area is growing for the first time in 10 years. The interior ministers meeting in Brussels approved the entry of Croatia starting from 1 January 2023. The Czech presidency announced it on Twitter.

A long-awaited go-ahead also by Italian citizens who will no longer have to endure waiting and long queues to go to and from Croatia, especially in the summer.

“In this year in which we have set ourselves important goals, we have achieved the strategic objectives of the government, which will benefit Croatian citizens and our economy the most”.

The Croatian prime minister, the conservative Andrej Plenković, wrote on Twitter after the unanimous go-ahead from the EU’s Internal Affairs Council for entry into the Schengen area from 1 January. On that same date Croatia, which has been in the EU since July 2013, will also join the Eurozone.

See also  Two cars collide at the roundabout, an injured family and a six-month-old baby: the other vehicle does not stop and goes away

You may also like

Are you missing new volunteers? The Committee of...

Maneuver, on the scrapping of fines last word...

Rob Brezsny Sagittarius Horoscope December 8/14, 2022

Summary丨Regarding nucleic acid testing, home isolation, etc., the...

Politicians and social networks: Meloni wins hands down,...

Treviso Xmas Run, the historic center invaded by...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Hotspot Focus Baoji...

Liliana Segre denounces Chef Rubio for online threats

Adhering to the harmonious coexistence of man and...

Cryptocurrency scam recovery of money in dubai: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy