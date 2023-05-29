Home » Croatia’s tourism expects record results this year
Croatia's tourism expects record results this year

Croatia's tourism expects record results this year

While it is assumed in Europe, especially in the Mediterranean, that this year the highs from the pre-crisis year 2019 will be reached or exceeded, in Croatia the record results were already topped in the previous season, emphasized the head of the Croatian Tourist Association (HTZ), Kristjan Staničić, according to the Hina news agency. In the period from January to the end of May, 3.5 million vacationers visited the Adriatic country and were responsible for 10.7 million overnight stays, according to data from the tourist registration system eVisitor. That was 3 percent more overnight stays than in the same period in 2019, compared to the same period last year they increased by 27 percent, it said.

Before the start of the main season in June, the HTZ boss was optimistic. He expects excellent results, he said, according to Hina, with a view to very good announcements from the most important markets, which also include Austria. In Croatia, it is assumed that the elimination of border controls due to Schengen accession and the introduction of the euro will boost tourism even further this year.

Croatian tourism almost reached the record values ​​of 2019 last year. Austrians are among the top 3 foreign holidaymakers in the Adriatic region.

