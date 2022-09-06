In the group for 15 years, he received the baton from Miribung. “My first concern will be to enhance training”

CORTINA. Luca Fiori is the new head of the Cortina section of the White Cross since September 1st. He takes over from Andreas Miribung, who has played this role since summer 2019, dividing himself between the section of Cortina and that of Pieve di Livinallongo. The official handover took place last night during the management meeting. First of all, the council, led by section head Mauro Martino, wanted to greet and thank Andreas Miribung after two and a half years of service in Cortina. “For me managing two sections proved challenging, and I return to Arabba to complete my service until my next retirement, but some of my heart remains in Cortina,” said Miribung. «Here we have carried out the association at a good level, with ups and downs, thanks to the collaboration of all. We integrated and helped each other. Now I’ll pass the baton to a new one, who I’m sure will do a good job. ‘

«I thank Andreas for the work he has done in these two and a half years which have been particularly difficult», Fiori said, «in 15 years of activity I have seen various managers pass by, now it’s my turn. I know I can count on teamwork, that’s what brings the results ».

Regarding the objectives, staff training will be fundamental.

«Training, both for staff and for volunteers, is fundamental. In the autumn we will start a new course: we invite anyone to get closer to our reality, people of any age. The White Cross needs a lot of people to serve, because there are so many activities. By the end of the month there is also the possibility to apply for the civil service: 18 hours a week in a year to devote to a formidable experience, after which you can remain a volunteer ». Martino wanted to recall how difficult these last two years have been, from the pandemic from Covid 19 to major events such as the World Ski Championships, thanking Andreas Miribung again for the great work he has done. On Fiori, he said: «He has been on the White Cross for 15 years and has a perfect view of the situation. We are sure that he will do a good job ».

The next steps will be, in addition to the training course for volunteers, the membership registration campaign – which hopefully will return to being done in the presence as before Covid – and the year-end general meeting, where the board provides the numbers and data. of all the interventions carried out during the year.