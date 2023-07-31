crooked winds blow

You almost always know when things start, but very rarely where they will end. The tidal wave that now engulfs President Petro began with an interview that a woman, the former wife of Nicolás Petro, was given by another woman, Vicky Dávila, the director of Semana.

It increased in tone and vibration when Vicky herself interviewed Laura’s employee, Petro’s deputy secretary and exploded when Vicky also published Benedetti’s audios as if they had been threaded with a cloak needle to this story that is now unfolding, but no one knows where it will end.

The first result of its evolution is the tsunami in which President Petro has ended up stuck like the Twitter bird, wounded in one wing and with a twisted beak and about to leave the scene. The fact that Benedetti’s threatening phrase still resonates in the ears of Colombians, repeating that he can tell where the fifteen billion from the Costa campaign came from, has ended up being impaled by the same cloak needle in the criminal process that thunderously (perhaps legally unnecessary but with a hell of a publicity and international impact) they have started Petro’s son.

As such then, it is very difficult to see where everything is heading and what the final result will be, but it is obvious that the ruler has been disarmed. For the popular imagination and for that of the members of the contractors’ cooperative who serve as congressmen, they have automatically put the president’s validity to rest. And it’s not that Petro is going to fall because they put his son in jail, it’s that they leave him crippled and on a waiting list to negotiate his reforms.

And that, in the current circumstances with his mistaken way of governing, subjects him to a swing of conflicting winds and some of them very crooked, so he will not be able to escape the gales without giving up.

Comments