Argentina’s grain exchange in Rosario on Wednesday lowered its forecast for the country’s 2022/23 soybean harvest to the lowest level this century. In addition, stock market experts have warned of further cuts as the drought continues. Argentina is the world‘s largest exporter of soybean oil and soybean meal and the third largest exporter of corn. The harvest forecasts of the grain exchange are still well below the estimates of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which have already been revised drastically downwards.

The Rosario bourse’s new estimates put the current soybean crop at just 27 million tons, down from the 34.5 million tons forecast last month. Even the worst harvest so far from the year 2000/01 of 27.5 million tons would thus be missed. According to data from Argentina’s Ministry of Agriculture, there was 20 million tons of soybean production in 1999, but only in an area a little more than half that expected for this season, analysts report.

The USDA has also dramatically cut production numbers for Argentine corn and soybeans. The USDA forecast Argentina’s soybean harvest at just 33.00 million tons in its monthly report. That was 8 million tons less than the February forecast of 41.00 million tons.

The Rosario exchange also lowered its corn harvest forecast for this cycle to 35 million tons, down from last month’s forecast of 42.5 million tons. The USDA had lowered its estimate for Argentina’s production to 40 million tons, below the trade expectation of 43.4 million tons and well below last month’s estimate of 47 million tons.

The USDA estimates Argentina’s potential corn exports at just 6.5 million tons, down from an expected 7.5 million tons last month and 16 million tons last year. The Rosario exchange also indicated in its report that the forecasts could fall even further. The ongoing drought is also impacting Argentina’s overall economy, which continues to shrink, analysts say.