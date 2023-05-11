Home » Cross-departmental solidarity for more protection against violence
Cross-departmental solidarity for more protection against violence

“There should be no room for violence in our city! Overall, this is a key one
concerns of the city of Linz,” says Mayor Klaus Luger (SP). In a cross-departmental alliance, city politics therefore presented a large number of measures for protection against violence, in working with offenders and in advising and preventing violence. This was preceded by an exchange at the beginning of the year -Meetings regarding male violence against women by representatives of the city with experts from women’s and violence protection organisations, offender advice and the police.

“Faustlos” prevention concept

The offer ranges from free self-defense courses, various advisory services, prevention projects in kindergartens, after-school care centers and elementary schools such as the “Faustlos” program to free workshops and events for municipal educational institutions.

Neighborhoods without partner violence

There are also awareness-raising projects. The StoP districts without partner violence project is intended to invite and enable people, especially neighbors, to actively fight against femicide, domestic violence against women and children and partner violence. It started in Urfahr in 2021 and was expanded to the Franckviertel in 2022. Both locations are to be retained in 2023. The city of Linz offers a specific self-defence course for sex workers.

