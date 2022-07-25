Hikers meet, someone digs and someone else gets lost. Another Sunday of fire for rescue and medical helicopters. The most difficult, that of four people and a dog who could no longer go on in the Spiz di Mezzodì area. It was 5 pm today, 24 July, that the Suem di Pieve helicopter got up: the 4 hikers and their dog had run into a landslide that prevented them from continuing to a particularly steep point. The 4, two thirty-year-old boys from Pordenone and two peers from Noventa Padovana and Padua, had started from the Angelini Refuge, proceeding along path number 533, but, after having crossed Forcella La Porta, downhill they were met, a girl also hit by a rock. Failing to geolocate them with precision, from the description of the place and approximate coordinates, after a reconnaissance the crew managed to locate them at about 2,100 meters above sea level. Lowered with a 25-meter winch, the helicopter rescue technician retrieved them one at a time. When the dog’s turn arrived, the puppy was loaded into the backpack by the rescuer and made to climb with the owner. The 4 were transported to the pitch in Val di Zoldo.

However, the interventions had begun around 11.20 am for the rescue of a hiker, who was walking along the path number 534 that from Casera di Mezzodì leads to Forno di Zoldo. TM, 40, from Dueville (VI), who had suffered a suspected trauma to her ankle, was reached by the medical staff and the helicopter rescue technician of the Dolomiti Emergency helicopter, which landed in a clearing about fifty meters away. After the first treatment was given, the woman was accompanied to the helicopter ambulance, embarked and transported to Fiames, where she was waiting for the ambulance headed for the hospital in Cortina.

Shortly before 4pm the 118 Central was contacted for a hiker who slipped 200 meters above the Bai de Dones Refuge. The 65-year-old from Merano, who was with another person, had reported a suspected sprained knee and was no longer able to continue, was reached by off-road vehicle by a team from the Cortina Alpine Rescue. Accompanied to the parking lot, the man left by his own means.

An hour later the Suem received the alert from GeoResQ for two people in difficulty on the Ferrata degli Alleghesi and the call from the two hikers themselves who had raised the alarm. From the description made on the phone, the couple, a 41 year old from Merano (BZ) and a 35 from San Martino Buon Albergo (VR), in strong agitation said they were between the top of Civetta and the Torrani Refuge, while the coordinates gave it below Punta Tissi and the fog did not allow the reconnaissance of the Dolomiti Emergency helicopter which had taken to high altitude. After asking the Torrani manager to check the route of the normal route, the helicopter managed to land the helicopter rescue technician under the Refuge. A team from the Val di Zoldo Alpine Rescue was also made to prepare in case it was not possible to complete the intervention. Arriving in the stretch of via ferrata without cable under Punta Tissi, continuing after arriving at the top and not having found them, the Torrani manager has finally identified the two. As soon as the passage opened, the helicopter hovered the couple on board.

A rescue in Civetta also on Saturday 23, in the evening with the Cnsas della Val di Zoldo activated at about 21.5, for a couple of hikers from Ravenna, he 51 years, she 50, who, having lingered along the Tivan Path, had not more distinct the signs on the path and they had come out. Following a storm, a team went to Crep, from where they tried to identify the two and give them directions, to then start the climb and make sure they reached the Coldai Refuge. Once it was verified that the couple, having resumed the path, had arrived near the building, the team returned.