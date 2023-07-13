Crossing of shots between citizens and assailants in Cali

Criminals in Santiago de Cali are worryingly committing their misdeeds in scenarios unthinkable in the past.

On this occasion, in commune 22 to the south of the urban area of ​​the capital of Valle, in the Bochalema neighborhood, his community lived the horror after a crossfire.

Everything was generated by an alleged theft of a vehicle in the parking lot of unit K108, in order to steal belongings from the vehicles of residents in the south of the city.

In videos circulating on social networks, some inhabitants of the apartments on the highest floors are seen, who, in the face of this criminal act, decided to shoot the assailants.

According to a witness to the event, the subjects intended to open all the vehicles that were in the unit. However, they only managed to steal one.

“At around 3 in the morning, shots began to be heard. I live in front of the unit where the thieves entered; they made more than 12 or 13 shots, ”he detailed.

The Police and the Prosecutor’s Office are on the trail of three subjects who stole various items located inside a car.

“They intimidate the guard, they take away his firearm and, apparently, they extracted some items from a vehicle that was there. We are working to clarify what happened and find out which items were stolen,” said the commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police, General José Daniel Gualdrón.

The situation occurred on the night of Tuesday, July 11, being recorded by some witnesses from the same apartments.

“The shots that were presented were deterrent, apparently, made by the owners of the apartments, but there was no exchange of shots between the guards and others,” added the commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police.

“We already have images, some videos that will allow us to clarify these facts of what it really was about,” Gualdrón closed.

Community request:

The citizens of this sector make a call to the mayor of Cali, in relation to promoting the lighting of the sector.

In addition, they ask the Police for more security and presence in the area, General Gualdrón affirmed that operations were intensified not only in this neighborhood, but also in other areas of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Police will reinforce security:

Likewise, the commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police reported that this commune 22 is one of the areas with the most protection and security by the uniformed officers.

“We have an advantage in this sector. Thanks to the technological support that exists in the sector, cameras and private surveillance; We have managed to clarify these facts,” said the commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police, José Daniel Guadrón.

However, the inhabitants of Bochalema are increasingly concerned about the increase in thefts and murders that occur in the sector.

