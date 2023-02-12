The Secretary of Guangxi was kidnapped, and an extraneous case was revealed; the CCP airship was shot down again? (Courtesy of Crossroads of the World)

[The Epoch Times, February 11, 2023]Hello everyone, I am Tang Hao, how are you doing today?

The United States shot down the second aircraft, whose? The United States said that Xi did not know, and someone in the party set up a situation? The secretary of a poor county in Guangxi was kidnapped, where did he get the 10 million ransom? Kidnapping led to two extra-judicial cases. Is there a mystery in the media reports? “Crossroads of the World“

While the CCP’s spy balloon was making a fuss, the United States announced on February 10 that it shot down a “high-altitude object” again, which attracted international attention. After all, whose aircraft is it? Is it another Chinese spy aircraft? The United States has recently taken a series of countermeasures against the CCP and shot down new aircraft. What are the intentions behind the scenes? The U.S. also publicly stated that Xi Jinping should not know about the spy balloon. What mystery does this reveal?

In addition, Huang Dongming, the former secretary of the impoverished Teng County in Guangxi, was shocked to be kidnapped by gangsters and ransomed 30 million RMB, which aroused the attention of the Internet, but what was even more shocking was that his family had paid 10 million ransom to the gangsters. After all, how can a small county party secretary in a poor area easily spend 10 million yuan? Why did the kidnappers target him? Although the police claimed afterwards that “the family members paid 10 million ransom” was a false rumor, the media that exclusively disclosed the case insisted on not changing the report or removing it from the shelves. What extra-cases were revealed behind this? In this episode, discuss with you.

Today we have two important topics that we would like to discuss with you:

Topic 1: The U.S. shot down another high-altitude object, implying that there is a conflict within the CCP?

Topic 2: The Kidnapping of the Secretary of a Poor County in Guangxi Shocks Two Extra-Case Cases

Let’s look at the first topic.

Topic 1: The U.S. shot down another high-altitude object, implying that there is a conflict within the CCP?

On February 10, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that they shot down another “high-altitude object” over the Arctic Circle in northeast Alaska, near the Canadian border. After the news came out, it immediately attracted great attention from the international community, because everyone wanted to know if this was another CCP spy balloon.

Let’s see what the U.S. side said. The U.S. uses the term “high-altitude object” to describe this aircraft, because the U.S. side says they still don’t know what it is, and they are trying to salvage it. However, they pointed out that this high-altitude object is not the same as the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down last Saturday. The diameter of the spy balloon was about as long as three buses, but the object shot down this time was very small, about the size of a small car.

As for whether this high-altitude object was released by the CCP? The U.S. side said that it is still unclear, and they still need to salvage it for further understanding. But they emphasized that the military reported the news of the high-altitude object to the White House on the evening of the 9th, and on the morning of the 10th, Biden personally ordered the shooting down of the aircraft. The rationale is to eliminate threats to air traffic.

Well, until we press the press release, the US has not provided more details, for example, what is the shape of this flying object? How did the military shoot it down? Is there a live video? And most importantly, who is this flying object? Is it another Chinese spy aircraft? All these key information still need to be further verified and clarified by the US side.

However, at this time, the United States shot down an unidentified flying object again. It is definitely not simply to “eliminate air traffic threats”. There are more national security considerations and diplomatic wrestling between the United States and China behind it.

We know that although the U.S. shot down the CCP’s balloon on February 4, the U.S. already knew that the balloon broke into the sky over the United States as early as January 28. Therefore, the Biden administration’s measures have also been criticized by the outside world for being too slow and too weak.

In addition, in the State of the Union address on February 7, Biden’s discussion of the CCP was not only very short, but also a bit soft, which made the opposition parties and the American people feel incomprehensible, and felt that the Biden administration faced the threat of the CCP , not tough enough. Therefore, in the past few days, we have seen the United States begin to “move up” and “harden up”.

The U.S. not only pointed out that the CCP’s balloons may have monitored the four U.S. military bases, but they are definitely not civilian balloons, because there are antennas on them that collect communication signals, which can intercept military communication signals. The U.S. further pointed out that this spy balloon is only part of a huge “balloon fleet” of the CCP. This is an intelligence operation used by the CCP to collect military capabilities of countries around the world and has been carried out for several years. The Chinese side said that the balloon is for “civilian use”, but it is actually a blatant lie.

Because of this, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a proposal on the 9th, condemning the CCP for launching spy balloons, blatantly violating the sovereignty of the United States, and condemning them for lying to the international community.

On the 10th, the U.S. shot down a second high-altitude object. This series of actions was very intensive and rapid, which was almost a far cry from the slow response before the exposure of the first balloon.

Well, seeing this, because we are in the United States, we can see that after the appearance of the CCP’s balloons, more American people are disgusted with the CCP and dissatisfied with the Biden administration. According to a new poll, 58.8% of the American people believe that the Biden administration should quickly shoot down the CCP balloon. At the same time, 59.2% of the public believed that the handling of the balloon incident made the United States look “weak”.

Therefore, this time the United States took the initiative to announce that they had shot down a new “high-altitude object”, and they shot it down over Alaska, and did not wait until they flew into the continental United States. This series of measures shows that the US wants to convey several important messages:

1. Declare to defend the security of the United States and restore the image of the authorities

The first message is to declare to defend the security of the United States and to restore the image of the Biden administration. We know that Biden originally planned to announce his re-election campaign after the State of the Union address was published, but this time the spy balloon not only seriously damaged the international image of the CCP, but also hurt Biden’s ruling image.

Therefore, after the Biden administration discovered a new high-altitude object, it quickly ordered to shoot it down first. In fact, it was to respond to the dissatisfaction of the American people, to restore the image of the Biden administration, and to pave the way for re-election.

2. Expose civilian lies and expose the CCP’s threatening tactics

The second message is to expose the CCP’s lie that the balloons are for “civilian use” and to publicly expose to the world the CCP’s tricks of threatening and invading countries.

This is easy to understand. There are two key points to look at next. First, what further responses will the US allies have? Japan has publicly pointed out that they have also discovered similar spy balloons and have launched an investigation. Then, will the United States and its allies make more responses or information disclosures against the CCP’s spy aircraft? This is the point of observation.

Another important point is, will the U.S. government and Congress launch more specific sanctions against the CCP, or restrict more technology exports? It has been reported that some states in the United States are planning to legislate to restrict Chinese citizens or entities from buying real estate and land in the United States. To what extent will these anti-CCP measures be expanded? Will the CCP balloon trigger a new round of anti-China and anti-China actions in the United States? Well worth watching.

Of course, we also hope that we will not be implicated by the CCP.

3. Respond strongly to threats to avoid being underestimated by the CCP

The third message is that the U.S. must respond strongly to the CCP’s threats to avoid being underestimated by the CCP. We know that since the outbreak of the US-China trade war in 2018, the bilateral relationship between the US and China has been sinking like a fat man walking on a glacier. Although both parties intend to resume contact recently and want to resume communication and negotiations, both parties do not want to be looked down upon by the other party, and there is pressure from domestic public opinion.

So we can see that although the CCP had a low profile at the beginning, after the US shot down the balloon, it began to revert to its old ways, not only criticizing the US for “excessive use of force”, but also saying that the US is engaging in “public opinion war” against China, because They cannot be looked weak at home and abroad.

The same is true for Biden, so they continued to expose the evidence that the balloon was used by the military, and at the same time shot down another “high-altitude object”, because they also had pressure not to be subdued.

Is Xi Jinping unaware of the balloon invasion of the United States?

However, there is one detail worth noting, that is, although the U.S.’s continuous pursuit of balloons is a military spy project of the CCP, they also released news that Xi Jinping and the top military officials of the CCP probably did not know about the balloons in advance. In other words, the United States is trying to cut off the relationship between Xi Jinping’s leadership team and other people in the CCP in this matter.

What is the motive for the US to do this? We don’t know yet. Maybe it’s just to explain the truth, maybe it’s to help Xi Jinping save some face, so that the United States and China can get out of this conflict as soon as possible and resume communication and negotiation.

But no matter what, the U.S. emphasized that Xi Jinping may not know about it, which means two possibilities. One is that Xi Jinping may know that the military has this routine project, but he does not know where the balloon has floated recently, and has not grasped these details.

Another possibility is that Xi Jinping has no grasp of this project, and someone within the party or the military deliberately released these spy balloons to create conflicts between the United States and China before Blinken’s visit to China, embarrassing Xi Jinping, and Xi Jinping is even more excluded and isolated internationally. This is what we analyzed last time. Although the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is over, the retaliation and counterattack against Xi Jinping within the CCP will not stop.

It is also for this reason that Xi Jinping once again emphasized “loyalty” at the “Seminar on the Spirit of the 20th National Congress” attended by senior CCP officials, and even said serious words. He said, “Only by unswervingly adhering to the leadership of the party can Chinese-style modernization have a bright future and prosperity; otherwise, it will deviate from the course, lose its soul, and even make subversive mistakes.”

Now it seems that Xi Jinping deliberately used the word “deviating from the course” to echo the Chinese saying that the balloon “deviated from the course and strayed into the United States“. He wanted to use such a pun to warn those in the party who set him up people, and warned them not to “subvert the regime” or they would “lose their souls,” which by implication meant losing their lives.

Well, no matter what the truth of the incident is, it is almost certain that new power struggles and conflicts are likely to emerge within the CCP, and the CCP will also encounter new troubles and tests overseas. To put it simply, the relationship between the US and China is like a balloon thrown out.

Topic 2: The Kidnapping of the Secretary of a Poor County in Guangxi Shocks Two Extra-Case Cases

Guangxi Province is a well-known poverty-stricken area in China. It is not only the poorest province in the south, but also the third poorest place in the country. Except for Liuzhou, Fangchenggang, and Beihai, the other 11 major cities in Guangxi are severely poor. District, not to mention other small counties.

However, in such a poor place, a rare case of kidnapping for ransom occurred, and the kidnapped was still a CCP official. Huang Dongming, the former county party secretary of Teng County, Guangxi, is now the Party Secretary of the Supply and Marketing Cooperative in Wuzhou, Guangxi. The most eye-catching thing is that the ransom demanded by the kidnappers was as high as 30 million RMB. It is unbelievable that a small county magistrate in a poor province was extorted 30 million RMB.

Friends who know a little bit about crimes know that the vast majority of kidnapping cases are premeditated crimes, because you must first have a certain research and understanding of the kidnapping target, know how much he is worth, and how his life and whereabouts are. Worth going for it, right? Therefore, there must be some basis for the kidnappers to choose and the ransom price they offered. They would not say that they would kidnap a child from a poor family and then extort tens of millions unrealistically.

So the former Secretary Huang Dongming was kidnapped and extorted 30 million yuan, and he has revealed a lot of hidden information. Even better, according to media reports, although Huang Dongming was rescued later, his family members paid the kidnappers 10 million yuan before he was rescued, but the kidnappers wanted more money, so the family members decided to call the police , Only then did the person be rescued, and the whole case was exposed.

It is a good thing that people have been rescued, but embarrassing things have also come. Why can a small secretary in a poor county easily spend 10 million yuan? This also proved from the side that the ransom price offered by the kidnappers was indeed “researched”. The kidnappers knew how much property the little secretary had behind him, so they offered such a sky-high figure. right? So after the case was exposed, the focus of netizens all over China was off topic. They were not concerned about the kidnapping of the secretary, but where did the secretary’s 10 million yuan come from?

According to the regulations of the CCP government, an ordinary secretary of the county party committee can actually get a salary of about 6,000 yuan per month, and with bonuses and subsidies a year, the income can be at most around 100,000 yuan. In other words, the 10 million can only be saved by him for 100 years without eating or drinking, right? Then why can the secretary’s family easily come up with 10 million to redeem him? Behind this, there are not only tricks, but also cat litter.

The CCP authorities have also found that something is wrong. This case may involve serious corruption scandals among CCP officials. Isn’t it serious that a small county party secretary can earn 10 million in poor areas? So the police rushed out to put out the fire, saying that the news that the family members paid a ransom of 10 million was “false”, and asked everyone to “don’t believe in rumors” and “don’t spread rumors”.

Interestingly, the public security personnel who handled the case refused to disclose whether there was 10 million or not on the grounds that “the investigation of the case is not public” and neither admitted nor denied it.

What’s more interesting is that the media “Paper News” that first disclosed this case is an online media with considerable influence and popularity in China, headquartered in Shanghai. They quoted a “person close to the case” as saying that the family had paid 10 million ransom, but the police responded that the 10 million was “false information.”

That’s wonderful, look at how The Paper wrote, they didn’t delete the “10 million” text, but added a bracket after this paragraph to supplement the police’s statement, saying that the police’s statement about this information was “inaccurate”. .

You know, we work in the media, if there are factual mistakes in the report, we will definitely correct them, delete the wrong parts, and even issue a “correction statement” to publicly apologize for what we said wrong, the correct facts what is it. However, we saw that The Paper not only did not delete the original “10 million”, but only supplemented the police statement with brackets, and they did not remove this news from the shelves.

This is very interesting. In a place where the CCP controls speech under such high pressure, it stands to reason that any news and scandals that are not conducive to the party should be “404 (removed)” soon. However, The Paper did not remove the report, nor did it make a “correction”, it just supplemented the police’s statement.

The subtext of this approach is: Our media insists on believing that our reports are true and credible, so I will not delete them; and the media has a certain backstage force to support them, so they are not afraid that the Guangxi police will cause trouble, and I will send your report. To add to the words, it is already giving you face, and the Guangxi police should be more acquainted.

Well, isn’t it interesting? We are not sure whether The Paper has more definite evidence to prove that the family has paid a ransom of 10 million, but The Paper’s move of “hardness in softness” and “hardness in softness” just illustrates this incident. Behind the official kidnapping case, there are at least two important off-case cases:

First, as everyone can guess, officials are seriously corrupt. In a poor county in a poor province, the local secretary can easily spend 10 million? ! Where did the money come from? Buy a lottery ticket? Or through the privilege of the secretary, through power and money transactions, in exchange for fish and meat villagers? That’s why he was easily targeted by the kidnappers, thinking that your money is also ill-gotten gains. If I kidnap you, you must not dare to speak up or call the police, otherwise you will have to lose your career and life. right?

Second, The Paper is so emboldened and insists on not changing the content of the report, which means that there are people behind them who insist on exposing the chaos of serious corruption among officials. As for the strength of this support, does it come from the Xi faction or other factions? We’re not sure yet.

Because The Paper is based in Shanghai, but the major shareholder behind it is the CCP media group, so it is still a bit unclear. If it is the strength of the Xi faction, it will take the opportunity to emphasize corruption and pave the way for further anti-corruption actions by the Party Central Committee. If it is a force other than the Xi faction, then someone is going to use their strength to beat the Party Central Committee and expose it under Xi Jinping’s rule. The corruption problem is still serious and embarrassing. Should Xi take responsibility?

Alright, let’s stop here today. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you next time.

