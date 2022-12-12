The projects

With funds from Cis Calabria, the historic Coni swimming pool will be redeveloped on the seafront (six million euros). The former Sensi Area will also be recovered, a fuel depot between the old and new ports, where the headquarters of the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas will be established: among the projects of the president Andrea Agostinelli there is the redevelopment of the old port. It’s worth three million euros. And on the horizon, still like a mirage, the creation of a production hub for off-shore wind farms can be glimpsed.

Work will soon start on the Ancient Kroton, announced as the largest cultural investment ever made in the region already by the former president of the Calabria Region Mario Oliverio: over 60 million euros to recover and enhance the ancient city. Invitalia oversaw the tender procedures for awarding the works.

As a good engineer, however, Mayor Voce knows that’s not all. He fears, for example, the hydrogeological risk and remembers the many floods that have scourged the area. And he is also worried about environmental rehabilitation: “It’s all the South needs to be able to face real development,” he comments.

Small size and synergies

But Crotone, which preserves its Magna Graecia roots and Pythagorean thought, aware of its critical issues, tells its story honestly, also showing the best part of itself, its glorious history, the landscape and a very rich archaeological heritage. “That’s no small feat for a small southern city that is a part of a Milan neighborhood in size.” Francesco Verri, cassation lawyer, works between Crotone and Rome. He was one of the founders of the city’s sailing centre, a point of reference in the world of sailing. In his analysis of him he relativizes the problems and talks about context, time and distances: «When we refer to the cultural offer of Crotone, for example, we must take into account all the integrated Calabrian offer. I have a subscription to the Politeama of Catanzaro and I can reach it in 55 minutes. My children who live in Milan take the same amount of time to go to the theater or to the cinema. And this also applies to connections, here they are difficult, of course, but if I have to travel I have the airport of Lamezia a few kilometers away, that of Reggio Calabria and, depending on the routes, Sant’Anna itself, in the city . Doesn’t getting to Capri or Courmayeur present any difficulties anyway?». The cost of the different activities and the range of options available should not be underestimated either. «In Milan I pay 500 euros for a ticket for Coldplay – concludes Verri -. In Crotone I go to the square to see Eugenio Bennato. And if I want to, I go sailing in the morning, since it’s always windy here. And in the afternoon I can go skiing in Lorica».