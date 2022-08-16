“After what he did to my son, I want him to rot in jail, I say that as a lawyer and a mother.” Giuseppina Orlando his voice is broken with anger. The honorary prosecutor of the court of Bologna speaks from the waiting room of the Reanimation of the Pugliese-Ciaccio hospital in Catanzaro. Inside him is his son Davide Ferrerio, 20, who struggles between life and death after being savagely beaten in Crotone.