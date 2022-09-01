They heard the roar for miles. Those who were near the port immediately saw a column of black and dense smoke rise. Three workers were swept away by a violent explosion that took place in the afternoon on a tugboat moored in the port of Crotone.

When the rescuers arrived, the bodies of two of them were on the dock. A third, on the other hand, was recovered at sea by rescuers. Only one of the four at that time working on board survived the blast, but his injuries – say those who rescued him and transported him to the hospital – are serious. All of them had boarded the Asso, a tugboat flying the flag of Palau, last Friday in Crotone, where he had asked and obtained to dock to solve an engine problem. On board a mixed crew of Egyptian, Indian and one Italian seafarers.

Traces of three of them had been lost, initially feared they were missing and divers were already planning to plumb the waters of the harbor when they were tracked down. They had gone away to retrieve some spare parts, necessary for the maintenance of the boat. No one is unbalanced on the causes of the accident, but according to the first rumors it was the cylinder of a welding machine that the victims were using inside the engine room to explode. From there would have originated the flames that for at least a couple of hours devoured the hull and kept the firefighters busy.

“The Calabria Region expresses condolences to the families of the victims. Thanks to the rescuers and firefighters for their precious intervention”, writes on twitter the president of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiuto. Sorrowful, angry the mayor Vincenzo Voce: “it is a very serious and sad fact that unfairly involves those who try to earn a loaf and then lose their lives in this tragic way”