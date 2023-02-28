7
“What happened and what did the government do between 10.30pm on Saturday and 4.10am on Sunday?”. It is the question that, on the shipwreck of Crotone, all the oppositions have addressed in the Constitutional Affairs commission, in the Senate, to the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi present for a hearing. The components dwelled on the point […]
