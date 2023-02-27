Home News Crotone, Travaglio in La7: “Note from Piantedosi? I’ve always said that these are not fascists but in this way they put my conviction to the test” – Il Fatto Quotidiano
News

Crotone, Travaglio in La7: “Note from Piantedosi? I’ve always said that these are not fascists but in this way they put my conviction to the test” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

by admin
Crotone, Travaglio in La7: “Note from Piantedosi? I’ve always said that these are not fascists but in this way they put my conviction to the test” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

“I have always maintained that these are not fascists and that the only black person they know is not the black shirt but payments in black, given that they have made 12 amnesties in the finance law. But every day they put my belief to the test. If you can’t go on TV anymore to say one […]

Read more ↣ : Crotone, Travaglio in La7: “Note from Piantedosi? I have always said that these are not fascists but this way they put my conviction to the test” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Hits: 42

This article was published in breaking latest news, Il Fatto Quotidiano, Marco Travaglio by FrankThis is his permanent link.

See also  Return to work overnight and fight for another eight days!The "retroversaries" under the Shanghai epidemic escorted financial services | Daily Economic News

You may also like

They find a body on the Ruta del...

Between dream and colour. Impressionism is told in...

Enerca is installing solar panels to generate electricity...

Xi Jinping made important instructions on the in-depth...

Attack against ex-wife of Gustavo Petro in Bolívar

Libro: An Industrial Design Guide Vol. 01: Understanding...

A subject who raped his daughters in Valledupar...

Yang Xingming called for promoting the construction of...

Valle has 550 cases of rare diseases

Axa to sell nearly all of its roughly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy