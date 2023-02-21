Thousands in the square in Warsaw to listen to Joe Biden, who arrived in Poland after a surprise visit to Kiev. On the first anniversary of the Russo-Ukrainian war, the US president said, “Kiev resists and is strong“. Opening his speech on the stage set up at the Warsaw Castle, he explained that “Vladimir Putin thought we would surrender, he was wrong,” Biden said, adding that the world‘s democracies have responded to the invasion of Ukraine. “L Europe has been tested. But we will continue to defend democracy at all costs“, underlined the US president. “The world‘s democracies have strengthened, not weakened“, he then added. Putin “still doubts our ability to resist, but we will never get tired,” said Biden. “Ukraine will never, never be defeated by Russia,” assured the US president. “Autocrats must not be satisfied, they must be fought“, he added, specifying that Russia has committed “shameless crimes against humanity”. The Russians have used rape as a weapon of war and stole Ukrainian children, accused Biden, calling all this “repugnant”.

“The West did not want to attack Russia as Putin said today“, Biden underlined again, referring to the speech made by the Russian president. “War is Putin’s choice”, he specified. And the answer to Putin’s statements is that “the US is not trying to destroy Russia”.

Biden in Warsaw to Springsteen’s notes

Bruce Springsteen’s notes preceded the American president’s speech. Many of those present waved American flags, report CNN correspondents on the spot. Biden’s words are broadcast live on all major television stations in the country. “The United States and its allies will announce new sanctions against Russia this week” is another important point of the speech.

“Ukraine must win and we must support it“, Polish President Duda said, speaking at Warsaw Castle before Joe Biden. “Thank you to the American president for his courage and determination. To the United States and NATO for sending military assistance and other aid”, underlined the leader of Warsaw. “The role of the Alliance is to defend the free world“, concluded Duda.