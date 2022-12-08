Home News Crowd in the center of Belluno for the Land of Jerram
News

Crowd in the center of Belluno for the Land of Jerram

by admin
Crowd in the center of Belluno for the Land of Jerram

A square like it hasn’t been remembered for years. The memory runs to 2019, to rediscover a fascinated and festive Belluno. Luke Jerram’s Land attracted hundreds of people to the fountain in the gardens yesterday afternoon. Mobile phones in hand (but there were also professionals with reflex cameras and tripods), everyone wanted to immortalize Gaia. At 17 and 18, everyone with their eyes on the videomapping of the church of San Rocco, to remember the history of Misurina and to admire the images of Valbelluna, the Dolomites, the works of the great artists from Belluno. Crowds also at the mulled houses, and many children, teenagers and adults who put on skates to have fun on the rink in Piazza Duomo. With the trees lit up and the shops open, yesterday the historic center of the capital was a really nice sight.

00:45

See also  State flights, Salvini: filing of the case requested

You may also like

Ardin and Jony ordained deacons in Buttrio

Pensions: Women’s option and revaluations under scrutiny in...

Rob Brezsny Virgo Horoscope December 8/14, 2022

Final X-Factor, the French Saints aim for victory

Is the new coronavirus vaccine safe? Can the...

Ocean Viking case, Palazzo Chigi: “No official invitation...

Conegliano, the Christmas village with the Ferris wheel...

Migrants, new clash between Italy and France. “No...

They take the wrong route and find themselves...

Disabled pupils in Borgo Valbelluna, funded projects for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy