A square like it hasn’t been remembered for years. The memory runs to 2019, to rediscover a fascinated and festive Belluno. Luke Jerram’s Land attracted hundreds of people to the fountain in the gardens yesterday afternoon. Mobile phones in hand (but there were also professionals with reflex cameras and tripods), everyone wanted to immortalize Gaia. At 17 and 18, everyone with their eyes on the videomapping of the church of San Rocco, to remember the history of Misurina and to admire the images of Valbelluna, the Dolomites, the works of the great artists from Belluno. Crowds also at the mulled houses, and many children, teenagers and adults who put on skates to have fun on the rink in Piazza Duomo. With the trees lit up and the shops open, yesterday the historic center of the capital was a really nice sight.

00:45