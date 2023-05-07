Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan turns 20 with a prominent presence and strong personality

Tomorrow, May 8, will be the birthday of Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, to complete his second decade, and become more mature and clearer in his “charisma”, with the signals that this sends about the future heir to the throne.

Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan attended a number of facts and events to appear remarkably, which won the admiration of Moroccans, through a number of video scenes that showed part of his personality; Reflecting the origins and traditions of the ancient royal institution in Morocco.

The exit of the Crown Prince and the young prince, to the street to celebrate the achievement of the “Atlas Lions” in the “Qatar 2022” tournament, constituted an important point in bringing him closer and presenting his image to the Moroccans as one of the people who rejoice greatly in the achievement of the national team, and these published photos and videos show an aspect of His personal interests, which you can find with other young people.

Political analyst Muhammad Shuqair considered that “preparing the crown prince is one of the central goals of the royal institution, for the sake of continuity and preparing the person in charge of governance and managing state affairs, where the king represents the main link and the dynamo of the political system, by virtue of the powers he enjoys.”

Choucair added, in a statement to the electronic newspaper Hespress, that preparing the crown prince is one of the “main tasks and primary concerns of the king in preparing his successor.”

Choucair continued: “The ceremonies surrounding the birth of the Crown Prince highlight the importance, and whoever takes place begins work on the formation of the future king, whether by introducing him to the Mawlawi Institute or by preparing him and preparing him for the basic mission that he will carry out, and thus he is subjected to a set of ceremonies, even how Sitting and walking the red carpet.”

Rigor and discipline

Choucair added, “The Crown Prince’s body is subjected from the beginning to these rituals, which are considered the rituals of the state, and he must strictly follow them, so that these decrees are considered something semi-sacred, and remain essential in the state system.”

Choucair also considered that “the crown prince learns all methods of dealing, and he should be prepared to exercise power through indoctrination that facilitates how to direct orders,” noting that upbringing also focuses on “displaying the crown prince with a kind of charisma, and it is considered the most important determinant of the prince’s personality.”

And the political analyst added: “The Crown Prince attends the work of the Ministerial Council, tracks how files are managed and deals with ministers, and some files are assigned to him in order to be prepared to decide on similar ones, in addition to assigning him some tasks inside or outside Morocco, and supervising some demonstrations, and with his advanced age.” He is gradually prepared for the task appropriate to him in accordance with the Constitution, the application of custom, or according to the system of government in Morocco.”

growing presence

The increasing presence of the Crown Prince in the public space falls within the framework of the continuous preparation for tasks and responsibilities, whether in the future related to the inheritance of the throne, or by virtue of the mandate of the Covenant and what it requires of assuming what is entrusted to him, especially since he has reached the age of twenty (Chapter 44 of the Constitution)”, this is what he believes. Ismail Hamoudi, Professor of Political Science at Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University in Fez.

Hammoudi stated, in a statement to the electronic newspaper Hespress, that the increasing presence of the Crown Prince confirms “the direction that his father, King Mohammed VI, followed, i.e. openness, closeness and interaction with the people and their issues,” considering that the presence of Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan in the celebrations of the historic achievement of the Moroccan national team in The Qatar 2022 World Cup, along with the crowds that took to the streets, is confirmation of that.

Hammoudi considered that the exit of King Mohammed VI and the Crown Prince to celebrate the football team, take pictures with citizens and wander among people, “are all situations that enhance cohesion, closeness and communication, and even mutual embrace between the monarchy and the general citizens, which is a spontaneous and automatic interaction that reflects the degree of closeness and communication that exists between the monarchy.” and the Moroccan people.

among the people

Hamoudi believes, too, that Crown Prince Moulay El-Hassan showed, in his behavior with the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, at the ceremony marking the Night of Destiny last Ramadan in Casablanca, his keenness on “the traditions of the royal protocol in force, and his awareness of his role and status as crown prince.”

And he continued: “These scenes reflect a partial picture of what the future king could be like, who is currently studying in his country and not in Europe or America, and among his countrymen from different segments and regions, and his youth live like the rest of his peers,” stressing that “this path will qualify the heir to the throne.” To be an open citizen, living among the people in the manner of many monarchies that have broken unnecessary barriers.”

Hamoudi concluded his statement to Hespress, saying: “The Crown Prince’s realization of reaching the age of twenty, which coincides with the last semester of his studies in the bachelor’s degree in higher education, makes him a qualified person to carry out all the responsibilities, jobs and roles that can be assigned to him by the king, or conferred upon him by the constitution and the law. “.