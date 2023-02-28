© Reuters. Crude oil futures lower during the US session



Investing.com – fell during Monday’s US session.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, they are trading at US$75.62 a barrel for April, down 0.92% at the time of writing.

Previously trading at the lowest USD-per-barrel price, it was expected to find support at $73.80 and resistance at $76.81.

Dollar Index Futures, which tracks the performance of the US dollar against a basket of six other major currencies, fell 0.52% to trade at $104.61.

Elsewhere on ICE, for May delivery, it fell 1.03% to trade at $81.97 a barrel, while the contract spread between and stood at $6.35 a barrel.