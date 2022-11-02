8:58

Urso: priority of bills and cutting of the wedge

Cutting bills and the tax wedge and, at an international level, restarting the debate in the WTO and in the EU on the duties to be borne by the productions in states that do not respect social and environmental standards. These are the priorities of the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, interviewed by Avvenire. When he is pointed out that the first measure was on raves, Urso affirms that «on raves a rule was enough, on bills first a survey of the available resources and a comparison in Brussels are needed to be really effective. Fortunately, it seems that Europe now wants to overcome the foolishness already denounced by the former premier Draghi who, also at the request of FdI, asked for a ceiling on the price of gas and the decoupling of the cost of energy from that of gas, to cut the nails to the speculators. But it takes more force of action ».