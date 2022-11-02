Government-opposition clash over the anti-rave decree. The modification of article 434 of the Criminal Code “calls into question the freedom of citizens to demonstrate,” says Letta, who asks for it to be withdrawn. For the Interior Ministry, the law concerns only the new type of crime and “does not in any way affect the right of expression and freedom of expression enshrined in the Constitution”
Urso: priority of bills and cutting of the wedge
Cutting bills and the tax wedge and, at an international level, restarting the debate in the WTO and in the EU on the duties to be borne by the productions in states that do not respect social and environmental standards. These are the priorities of the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, interviewed by Avvenire. When he is pointed out that the first measure was on raves, Urso affirms that «on raves a rule was enough, on bills first a survey of the available resources and a comparison in Brussels are needed to be really effective. Fortunately, it seems that Europe now wants to overcome the foolishness already denounced by the former premier Draghi who, also at the request of FdI, asked for a ceiling on the price of gas and the decoupling of the cost of energy from that of gas, to cut the nails to the speculators. But it takes more force of action ».
Piantedosi: we will only stop illegal raves, social networks do not decide
“I think it is in everyone’s interest to fight illegal raves. On the other hand, I find it offensive to attribute to us the will to intervene in other contexts, in which constitutionally guaranteed rights are exercised, to which the law clearly makes no reference ». The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, interviewed by Corriere della Sera, specifies the objective of the norm on rave parties: “To align ourselves with the legislation of other European countries also for the purpose of dissuading the organization of such events, which above all endanger the same participants – I remember that in Modena people danced in a crumbling warehouse and risked a massacre – and end up keeping entire areas in check, compromising commercial activities and roads ». In any case, “the conversion of the decrees is done in Parliament, not on social media. At that time, every proposal will be examined by the government ”.
Government and opposition to logging in on the anti-rave decree
