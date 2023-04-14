© Reuters



By David Pinchodo

Investing.com – After breaching the key $30,000 mark on Tuesday through Wednesday, the began to drift further off this mark on Thursday and soared further to hit a high of $30,834 on Friday morning.

The cryptocurrency actually benefited from some inflation optimism, after Wednesday’s US CPI and Thursday’s PPI data came in lower than expected.

Indeed, while investors still expect a 0.25% rate hike at the next Fed meeting in early May, more and more believe that the Fed will stall at subsequent meetings: Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), ad example, it was the first of the large investment banks to rule out the possibility of a further rate hike in June.

It is also interesting to note that Ethereum is experiencing a much stronger performance than Bitcoin, with the second most important cryptocurrency continuing to benefit from the positive effects of the Shapella update implemented on Wednesday evening: in the last week, ETH has reaped the + 14%. With BTC and ETH starting to accelerate simultaneously on Thursday evening, it could be that, for once, it was Ethereum that was dragging Bitcoin higher.

Looking at the economic calendar, Bitcoin faces a very busy agenda in the US, with retail sales, industrial production and the University of Michigan Confidence Index. Weak data would further confirm the prospect of an early end to the rate-hiking cycle, which would be good for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Technical thresholds

Chart-wise, last night’s high of around $30,800 combines with the $31,000 handle to form an immediate resistance zone for Bitcoin as seen below from the daily chart:

On the upside, the $32,000 handle and the May 31, 2022 high at $32,400 will be the next hurdle.

On the downside, $30,000 is the first major support for , before the $29,000 area, below which the underlying positive trend of the cryptocurrency will start to be questioned.

