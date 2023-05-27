Crypto Critic Peter Schiff Launches His Ordinals Bitcoin NFT Art Collection From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Crypto critic Peter Schiff launches his Ordinals Bitcoin NFT art collection



In what might sound like a parody, economist, gold promoter and cryptocurrency skeptic Peter Schiff has unveiled an art collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the soon-to-be-auctioned network.

The reaction from the crypto community has been mixed, with users generally perplexed, amused or welcoming – especially the supporters of the Ordinals – with some of them quick to point out the apparent hypocrisy.