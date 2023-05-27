Home » Crypto Critic Peter Schiff Launches His Ordinals Bitcoin NFT Art Collection From CoinTelegraph
News

Crypto Critic Peter Schiff Launches His Ordinals Bitcoin NFT Art Collection From CoinTelegraph

by admin
Crypto Critic Peter Schiff Launches His Ordinals Bitcoin NFT Art Collection From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Crypto critic Peter Schiff launches his Ordinals Bitcoin NFT art collection

In what might sound like a parody, economist, gold promoter and cryptocurrency skeptic Peter Schiff has unveiled an art collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the soon-to-be-auctioned network.

The reaction from the crypto community has been mixed, with users generally perplexed, amused or welcoming – especially the supporters of the Ordinals – with some of them quick to point out the apparent hypocrisy.

They hacked it, right?

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Girl burned in fire struggles between life and death

You may also like

Fire in the Parma area, the warehouse of...

Strong Demand for TSMC’s AI Chips – Business...

Laura Sarabia responds to accusations from her babysitter

‘Enough with the mice’, flash mob at the...

Astronomers discover a mysterious star.. what is its...

Has it progressed? Son of Martín Elías got...

The truth surrounding the death of the late...

The reforms of progress?

German-language media: Li Hui’s visit to Europe and...

Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu and Florania are the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy