Crypto Mining Hardware Provider Phoenix Technology Considers IPO in UAE By CoinTelegraph

Crypto mining hardware provider Phoenix Technology is considering IPO in the UAE

Cryptocurrency mining hardware supplier Phoenix Technology is reportedly initiating discussions to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) in the UAE, Bloomberg reported. matter are ongoing and details are not finalized yet. Phoenix Technology is a UAE-based mining operator that is developing one of the largest facilities in the Middle East. The company has marketing rights to various technology hardware manufacturers throughout the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. Cointelegraph contacted Phoenix Technology for comment, but received no immediate response. The UAE was found one of the most crypto-friendly jurisdictions in the worldconstantly seeking to provide regulatory clarity with the establishment of a dedicated regulatory authority, the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). Additionally, a UAE emirate named Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) has set up a cryptocurrency-focused free trade zone dubbed the RAK Digital Assets Oasis. more commonly known as RAK DAO.

Today, we passed the Virtual Assets Act and established the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. A step that establishes the position of the UAE in this sector. The Authority will collaborate with all related entities to ensure maximum transparency and security for investors.

