Crypto NFT Stamp: Bridging the Real and Virtual Worlds

Stamps and blockchain are not commonly understood to have much in common. Philatelie Liechtenstein does away with this prejudice – and connects the classic stamp with the crypto and art world via a token. The result is a unique NFT art edition that appeals to both classic collectors and crypto enthusiasts.

The crypto market and especially the field of non-fungible tokens (NFT) have been busy for some time. And since 2023 in Liechtenstein in the truest sense of the word: Philatelie Liechtenstein, a Liechtensteinische Post stamp, surprised financial experts and art collectors alike when it combined a classic stamp with an NFT in spring 2023. In this way, a bridge to the booming art world that is still unique today was created. With the purchase of the NFT, every owner becomes a virtual co-owner of a genuine work of art by Romero Britto. The Brazilian star of the neo-pop art scene is exhibiting the exclusive painting in the Liechtenstein National Museum as the first physical-virtual painting in the world to the public.

Exclusive Circle: Limit of 1,500 NFTs

Each of the limited 1,500 stamps was produced using the traditional steel engraving printing process. The special feature: All brands also receive an invisible and unmistakable fingerprint. Another detail is the forgery-proof SQR code – the bridge to the digital world.

The original stamp serves as a physical certifier. Once you have checked their authenticity with a suitable smartphone camera, the digital

Artwork as NFT requested and stored in a crypto wallet or resold. Each of the 1,500 stamp holders owns a fixed section of the painting. Together, the 1,500 “pieces of the puzzle” form the overall picture that is exhibited in the Liechtenstein National Museum. When visiting on site, owners of an NFT can use a QR code to locate the exact position of their section on the physical painting.



© philatelie.li

The presentation of this world first is just as appealing: all buyers can look forward to a special NFT Art Edition in the form of an exclusive physical box. In combination with the crypto stamp and the NFT, a promising collector’s item emerges, which at the same time represents an attractive investment.

The collaboration with Philatelie Liechtenstein also has sentimental reasons for Romero Britto. The “Art Ambassador” made a conscious decision to work with philately. Growing up in the poorest of conditions in Brazil, he already felt a close connection to stamps as a child. Thanks to them, he “traveled” in his thoughts to distant continents and adventurous countries. A characteristic stylistic feature of his artworks are the bright colors and eye-catching patterns. An expression of his joie de vivre and his principle of spreading hope and happiness.

Anti-counterfeiting is guaranteed

Each stamp represents one of four digital collectibles of varying rarity. Both the four collectibles and the NFT design are designed by Romero Britto. The stamp and the NFT are linked via an identical serial number, with the common origin being stored in the blockchain. The stamp and the NFT can remain together or be traded on an external platform. The NFT is based on an ERC 721 standard and is linked to the Ethereum blockchain.

The NFT-Art Edition appears in a high-quality, handmade folder and is finished with gold foil embossing. It contains the stamp block with the image in steel engraving, a certificate of authenticity, a numbered NFT with the original digital image of the painting by Britto, one of four digital collectibles designed by Romero Britto on the theme of friendship and of different rarities, and 4 VIP tickets to the Liechtenstein State Museum.