Crypto taxation, tax payments extended: what does it mean? From CoinTelegraph

Crypto taxation, tax payments extended: what does it mean?

Crypto taxation, tax payments extended: what does it mean?

The latest Government Budget Law has set a first legislative framework for the taxation of cryptocurrencies. With a press release dated June 13, the Ministry of Economy and Finance announced the three-month extension, from 30 June to 30 September 2023, of the terms for payment of the substitute tax on crypto-assets. What does it mean? It means that taxpayers will have an additional 90 days to re-evaluate their assets held in their portfolio. Let’s try to put things in order and re-examine the law to which the recent MEF press release refers.

Cryptocurrency taxation in Italy: how much is the substitute tax?

The recent Budget Law has brought significant innovations within our legislative landscape. Among all, the possibility of redetermining the value of the crypto-assets held on January 1, 2023. What is the ratio of this rule? As illustrated in our previous study, it is possible to assume the value assumed at the beginning of 2023 as the purchase cost of cryptocurrencies. In doing so, the complications deriving from the long and expensive process of reconstructing the original purchase cost would be eliminated, since it is in fact sufficient to consider the value of one’s cryptocurrencies as the purchase cost on January 1, 2023. Taxpayers will be able to re-evaluate the purchase cost of their own cryptocurrencies and pay the substitute tax of 14% instead of the ordinary one of 26%. All by 30 June 2023, with the express possibility of repaying this tax in three equal annual installments against the payment of 3% interest.

Due to the still present uncertainty and to allow operators to adapt, the decision was taken to extend the deadline after the summer. Initially scheduled for June 30, the deadline for the revaluation of cryptocurrencies with a 14% substitute tax option will be extended to September 30. In short, taxpayers will have more time to evaluate the convenience of revaluing their assets.

