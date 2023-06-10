Cryptocurrencies Need To “Double Down” On Community Support By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Binance VP of Marketing: Cryptocurrencies need to “double down” on community support



The cryptocurrency industry faced further scrutiny from regulators in the US last week, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Coinbase (NASDAQ:) and Binance.US over their activities.

Despite regulators’ allegations, members of the crypto-community have spoken out against the SEC’s behavior, though agreeing on the need for some regulations.

This week Rachel Conlan joined Binance as new vice president of marketing and spoke to Cointelegraph about the importance of supporting the community in what he calls a “critical time for crypto.”

Read the full text on Cointelegraph