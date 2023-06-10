Home » Cryptocurrencies Need To “Double Down” On Community Support By CoinTelegraph
News

Cryptocurrencies Need To “Double Down” On Community Support By CoinTelegraph

by admin
Cryptocurrencies Need To “Double Down” On Community Support By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Binance VP of Marketing: Cryptocurrencies need to “double down” on community support

The cryptocurrency industry faced further scrutiny from regulators in the US last week, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Coinbase (NASDAQ:) and Binance.US over their activities.

Despite regulators’ allegations, members of the crypto-community have spoken out against the SEC’s behavior, though agreeing on the need for some regulations.

This week Rachel Conlan joined Binance as new vice president of marketing and spoke to Cointelegraph about the importance of supporting the community in what he calls a “critical time for crypto.”

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Ex Ilva sends the letters of the cashier for a year, in Taranto it is Uilm strike

You may also like

poor columbia

The university professor and philosopher Nuccio Ordine –...

Donald Trump faces 37 indictments in the classified...

Emerson Plata when announcing his separation with Nelson...

Pride in Foggia, ‘5,000 participants expected at the...

In 2023, the “Safety Production Month” of construction...

Lavrov denounces that Guterres “follows the game” of...

Acuavalle investments advance in the 33 municipalities

The regulation of the transition to civilian roles...

El Salvador registers a new day without homicides

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy