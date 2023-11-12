Cryptocurrencies: risk appetite or not?

For a long time, cryptocurrencies were a good indicator of the markets’ risk appetite. If they rose, stocks also performed well. If they fell, caution was advisable and the better choice was to go to safe harbors.

Bitcoin and, as a result, many other cryptocurrencies have risen sharply in the past few weeks. And yes, fake reports about the approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the US Securities and Exchange Commission played a role. But only for a short time, because the market was barely exposed as a fake and traded back the rapid price gains – only to get back into the mood to buy Bitcoin. The rise continued.

And according to the textbooks that have just been updated and printed about crypto, this increase should have been an expression of the markets’ growing risk appetite again. Because that’s the theory: only those who accept major risks use cryptos to invest – and then also have an appetite for other risk assets such as stocks. But share prices have stagnated or crumbled and, even after a recovery, are still far from their former highs.

