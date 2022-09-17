Listen to the audio version of the article

The impact of the gas price on the Italian economy could be worth up to 3.2% of GDP in the two-year period 2022-23. This is the estimate of the Confindustria Study Center with two simulations. With the price of gas up to the end of 2023 at 235 € / mwh (average value in August), the impact for the Italian economy (compared to the average price of 99 euros in the first 6 months of 2022) is estimated to be less growth of the GDP by 2.2%. With the price at € 298 / mwh (the average level expected from futures) the reduction in the two-year period would be 3.2%. With, in the two scenarios, 383 thousand and 582 thousand less employed.

The economic situation is turning down

Skyrocketing gas prices, inflation and rising cost of money are blocking growth. And for the CSC the economic scenario turns downwards. The price of gas, above all, has reached unsustainable levels, unthinkable just a few months ago and will have the effect of pushing inflation and costs incurred by companies even higher.

For the Confindustria Study Center, the resilience of the industry is now on the ropes, after too many months of the impact of expensive energy on the margins of companies and investments will suffer. Furthermore, it should not be underestimated that for families the extra savings accumulated in the last two years has allowed consumption to be sustained, but this will not be spent entirely and with inflation at these levels a part of these savings will be eroded. Aggregate demand will therefore fall.

The ECB intervention

To add fuel to the fire will be the rise in interest rates, which, according to the Business Studies Center, will not be able to stop inflation, as it is determined by exogenous factors. On the contrary, the rising cost of money will only accentuate the coming recession, which the markets are already discounting in the reduction of the prices of non-energy raw materials. A recession scenario that could only worsen with the stop to gas supplies from Russia, which would have the direct consequence of making the price of gas rise even more and in the peaks it would lead to a shortage of the same even if the situation appears better than before of the summer.

Rates are rising

The ECB decided on the second rate hike in September (to 1.25%), worried by high inflation and a weak exchange rate. This reinforces the upward trend in sovereign rates: 10-year Bunds at 1.62% on average in September, from -0.09% in January; BTP at 3.84% (from 1.24%). The spreads with the Bund have also widened: in Italy the largest (2.22 from 1.33, close to Greece), also due to political instability, in Spain to 1.18 (from 0.75), in France a 0.60 (from 0.30). The feared increase in the cost of credit in Italy seems to have begun: 2.01% in July for SMEs (from 1.74% in January), 1.01% for large companies (from 0.76%).