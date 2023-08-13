CSD in Mannheim ended prematurely

Mannheim. Due to a storm, the organizers canceled the Mannheim Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade an hour earlier than planned. Dennis Sommer from the demo line explained that there was thunder and lightning. “Safety comes first. It’s a shame, we had so much planned for today.”

The thunderstorm didn’t spoil the fun for the participants. © Christoph Bluethner

According to Sommer, at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, around 2,500 participants were out and about in the city center and 15,000 to 20,000 people in the audience. The police spoke of around 10,000 people on the side of the road. A rally planned after the parade took place on the old measuring square with information stands and music. About 20 minutes after the decision, it was clear again, said Sommer.

Official injured by thrown firecracker in the eye

On the edge of the CSD parade, an officer was slightly injured in the eye by a firecracker thrown, said a police spokesman. It was not immediately clear who threw the firecracker.

The colorful accessories got wet. © Christoph Bluethner

The CSD has its origins in New York in the 1960s. Back then there were very few places where queer people could meet and express their identities freely. One such place was the Stonewall Inn bar on Christopher Street. On June 28, 1969, the police carried out a raid there – not uncommon in bars where the queer community met.

But the guests of the Stonewall Inn resisted the control and threw stones and bottles at the police officers. Clashes raged for five days. A year later, the first “Christopher Street Day” took place in New York. Named after the bar’s address, it was intended to commemorate the events. Today there are Pride demonstrations all over the world.

Monnem Pride took place on the old measuring square – CSD party in the old fire station

After the demonstration was interrupted, the organizers sent the participants to the Alter Messplatz. The “Monnem Pride” rally took place there. The rally with information stands and music was organized by the Queer Center Mannheim and other queer clubs and initiatives from the region. These were represented with information booths. In the late evening, the queer community also celebrates in the old fire station near the Queerlactica-Party further.

