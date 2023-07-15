CSD in Rostock under the motto “No place for queer hostility” | > – News

Status: 07/15/2023 12:34 p.m

At Christopher Street Day in Rostock, several thousand people once again paraded through the city center and celebrated in midsummer temperatures.

According to the organizer, 8,000 people had registered for Christopher Street Day in Rostock. According to the police, around 6,500 participants came. The parade with music floats went through the city center. Some would have weakened. It was just too hot, police said. In the afternoon there was a colorful program at the city harbor.

CSD Rostock: “No place for queer hostility”

The motto of the demonstration this year was “Rostock, no place for queer hostility”. According to the organizing team, citizens were called upon to take action if someone was threatened or discriminated against.

What does the CSD stand for?



CSD is the abbreviation for “Christopher Street Day” – a commemoration and demonstration day for lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transsexuals, transgender, intersexuals and queers (LSBTIQ*). In Germany there are now over 80 CSD events a year. The CSD goes back to the riot of homosexuals on Christopher Street in New York. In June 1969, they defended themselves against violent police raids on gay bars. The uprising ended in days of street battles.

Minister of Social Affairs Drese appeals for cohesion

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Minister of Social Affairs, Stefanie Drese (SPD), who herself took part in the CSD in Rostock, emphasized the openness and diversity of the state in advance. Work is also being done on updating the “State Action Plan for Equality and Acceptance of Sexual and Gender Diversity” (LAP Diversity). In addition, she appealed to cohesion and perseverance in the fight against discrimination against LGBTIQ *: “We must not hide despite setbacks. Especially not in view of the achievements of recent years in the fight for more equality and tolerance for LGBTIQ*. Working against prejudice, violence and anti-queer tendencies is worthwhile.”

That was what people expected at the CSD in Rostock

The CSD was officially opened at 12 noon with a kick-off rally on the Neuer Markt. An hour later, the demonstration started through downtown Rostock and the suburb of Kröpeliner Tor. There were various speeches and contributions from the community.

Destroyed CSD posters in advance

Rostock’s Mayor Eva-Maria Kröger (Die Linke) also spoke at the rally on the Neuer Markt at noon. She criticized NDR 1 Radio MV that, among other things, posters from the CSD association had been vandalized in the past few days.

