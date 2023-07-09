CSD weekend in Cologne – demo moves through the city center on Sunday – Rhineland – news

In general, she is experiencing an increase in hostility: “The right-wing slogans, which are increasingly being used against queer people – that’s picking up speed and scaring us.” Therefore, in addition to the safety concept, the CSD also requires people to take care of themselves and others. And the hope that people will intervene if they observe something – that also applies to everyday life.

Traffic delays at the weekend

In order to make the journey to Cologne easier on Sunday, there are special trips by Deutsche Bahn for the RE1 and an additional RB 48 carriage.

The road closures in the city center will result in significant restrictions on both rail and car traffic throughout the weekend and especially on Sundays. The parking garages in the city center will not be accessible at times.

Pipinstrasse has been closed since Friday 10 a.m. until Monday at 5 a.m., i.e. the access from the north-south direction to the Deutzer Bridge. Because on Friday evening the Pride weekend opened on the Heumarkt – at 6 p.m. sharp with the song “YMCA” and a big outdoor party.

A detour for road traffic is signposted. The entire demo track is closed during the demo on Sunday. This means that no cars will drive along the route from the Deutz train station for this time.

“If it gets too crowded, we will completely block the Deutzer Bridge in consultation with the police. So it’s best to leave the car where it is on Sunday,” advises event manager Martin Hommel.

The big demonstration parade starts on Sunday at 12 noon on the Deutzer Bridge.

Storm front on Sunday

The thunderstorms and gusts of wind expected for Sunday afternoon in parts of NRW have consequences for ongoing major events. So far, no changes are planned for the large CSD demo train in Cologne, with more than a million visitors expected.

We also report on the topic on WDR2 and 1 Live. On Sunday we will also be on the air with a local time live from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on WDR television.

