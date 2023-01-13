Listen to the audio version of the article

Voices? Several. Meetings? Someone. Negotiations? Underground, as usual. And then, 186 (self) candidates for, probably, no one elected, but no candidate with concrete possibilities. And, finally, a Parliament convened to the bitter end. A few days from Tuesday 17 January, the date set after a previous postponement, for the election by the Chamber and Senate of the lay members (non-judges) of the CSM, the situation is absolutely deadlocked.

Cartabia effect

The Cartabia reform of the judicial system, in the part already in force, in addition to significantly modifying the electoral law for the renewal of the professional component, has also intervened on the front of the selection of candidates for those who are not judges or public prosecutors. After having raised the number of members of the Board of Governors appointed by Parliament to 10, the reform has thus opened up the possibility of candidacy by university professors in legal subjects and lawyers with at least 15 years of practice. The application can be submitted, by 9 on Saturday 14 January, directly by the person concerned or by a minimum number of at least 10 parliamentarians, however belonging to at least two different groups, to promote transversality and increase the chances of gathering consensus.

I nomi

Well, as of this morning on the Chamber website, where the names are published, 186 self-nominations have been presented, almost all from lawyers, and none from the political forces. Among the known names, those of two former parliamentarians, Gaetano Pecorella (Fi) and Antonino Lo Presti (An), that of Giuseppe Rossodivita, president of the Justice Commission of the Radical Party, that of Ivano Iai, lawyer of Cardinal Angelo Becciù and of the former attorney general of Catanzaro Otello Lupacchini, and that of Lorenzo Borrè, known for appeals against the appointment of Giuseppe Conte as head of the M5S.

Manual Cencelli

Remembering that each elected person must obtain the consent of at least three-fifths of the jointly assembled Parliament and therefore, out of 600 voters, must count on at least 360 votes, the chances that the 10 lay people of the next plenum of the CSM can be chosen among the 186 are almost equal to zero. Because what counts, as always, will be the agreements between the political forces and the assignment of seats, as always, based on the weight of each one. And so, despite the fact that the majority on paper has the numbers to be able to elect all 10 selected candidates, it is probable that the usual division will take place, which should include three seats for the Brothers of Italy, two each for Lega and Forza Italia and three for the oppositions .

Majority in the field

The names are already circulating. The hypothesis that is advanced, at the Lega level, is that of Francesco Urraro, a former senator who passed from the M5S to the Carroccio group and the Padua lawyer Fabio Pinelli. Forza Italia talks about Pierantonio Zanettin, current group leader in the Senate Justice Committee and former member of the self-governing body of the judiciary, and Ciro Falanga, a Neapolitan lawyer and former senator. Several also support the candidacy of Luigi Vitali, from Puglia, former undersecretary of Justice and former parliamentarian. For Fratelli d’Italia, the name of Giuseppe Valentino, also a former undersecretary and senator, a Calabrian criminal lawyer, was gaining more and more share, elected for the first time in 1996 in the ranks of the National Alliance.