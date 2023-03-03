Home News CSX Joins FRA Close Call Reporting System
News

CSX Joins FRA Close Call Reporting System

by admin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that it is joining the Federal Railroad Administration’s Confidential Close Call reporting System (C3Rs)as part of its commitment to working together to keep its employees and communities safe.

“CSX is fully committed to a positive employee experience, and that includes ensuring every employee feels safe in our work environment,” said Joe Hinrichs, CSX president and chief
executive officer. “Like every aspect of our ONE CSX culture, our focus on safe behaviors must be shared by all employees. Across our entire network, we are continually delivering coaching to
ensure we are protecting ourselves, our teammates and our neighbors; complying with laws and regulations; and speaking up about safety concerns. The safety of our employees and the
communities we serve will always be our top priority.”

