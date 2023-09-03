Home » CTD operations in Balochistan, 8 terrorists killed
CTD operations in Balochistan, 8 terrorists killed

Quetta: Eight people have been killed in CTD operations in two different areas including Quetta. According to the information provided by CTD, the killed persons belonged to banned extremist organizations.

According to New News, one of these operations was carried out in Besima area of ​​Washik district of Balochistan in which five militants were killed while three escaped from the spot.

According to CTD, on another information, the presence of terrorists belonging to banned organization was reported in Quetta, which was acted upon.

During the operation, apart from hand grenades, the CTD team was fired upon while three people were killed in the CTD’s retaliatory action. According to CTD, these people were killed in the exchange of fire in both the operations.

