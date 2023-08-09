CTI agent was found dead in his home

The community of the Rincón de Piedrapintada neighborhood in the city of Ibagué, capital of Tolima, is dismayed by the discovery of the lifeless body of a man in his home; At the moment the cause of death has not been confirmed, but the authorities began the investigation tasks to establish if it was suicide or homicide.

The discovery was made in the Torreón de Santa Mónica complex, where the body of the agent of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) Mauricio Molina González was found in an apartment in tower B.

According to the authorities’ report, the wife of the CTI agent was the person who found the body on the balcony of the house. Molina González was found next to a firearm and with a wound to his head.

Chamizo, as he was known by his close friends, was characterized by his human quality, although some close to the CTI agent pointed out to a judicial newspaper that Molina had been displaying strange behaviors; Precisely on the day of his death, he would have been having beers on the balcony before the tragedy occurred.

In the newspaper Q’ Hubo they indicated that versions close to the group heard screams before the shot, although it is only a hypothesis pointed out by the media.

Criminalistics personnel from the Sijín were in charge of carrying out the respective removal of the body. Despite the fact that some rumors indicated that the CTI agent had been presenting changes in his behavior, apparently due to economic problems, other versions have affirmed that Molina was normal before his death, for which reason the authorities are carrying out the investigation to establish the cause of his death. .

Guidance against suicidal thoughts

According to the Ministry of Health, depression is positioned as the second cause of disease burden in mental health issues; while other situations continue to be present in the records, such as anxiety disorders and social phobia. Suicide is still one of the factors that generates the most concern and deaths in the country, precisely from the Health portfolio, different channels of attention have been managed for people who present this type of ideas.

In the case of identifying that a person may threaten his life, it is recommended to remain calm, practice empathic listening (without judging the person), look for a relative or friend of the person who can accompany the person and redirect attention to a mental health professional, as soon as possible. with Infobae

