The Neiva Metropolitan Police has issued a statement reporting on the violent events that have occurred in the city’s Calixto neighborhood in recent hours. According to the statement, at approximately 7:30 p.m. last night, a man identified as Juan Sebastián Soler Guevara, 18, entered the University Hospital with a chest injury that turned out to be fatal. This injury appears to have been caused by a firearm projectile.

According to the information compiled by the personnel of the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants and the SIJIN Criminal Investigation Section, the events originated in the Calixto neighborhood of the city. It is believed that the deceased would have participated in an act of theft from a resident citizen of the sector.

An official attached to the Technical Investigation Corps of the Prosecutor’s Office noticed the situation and, according to the versions, intervened. However, he was subjected to intimidation with a firearm, which led him to use his own weapon and hit Soler Guevara in the chest.

According to the Police, the deceased person had five notes as accused, three of them for the crime of theft, one for abusive sexual acts with children under 14 years of age, and one for domestic violence.

Currently, Criminal Investigation activities are being carried out to collect evidence and evidence to clarify the events that occurred in the Calixto de Neiva neighborhood.