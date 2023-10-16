Cuba: “A just and lasting peace in the Middle East is urgently needed”

Havana. The government of Cuba has called “urgently” for a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for the immediate admission of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a statement Friday, the State Department reiterated “deep concern about the escalation of violence resulting from decades of Israeli practices of illegal occupation and colonization.” These represent a “flagrant violation of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people on their own territory.” The current development is also a consequence of “long-standing disregard for the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, including numerous relevant UN resolutions.” .

The Cuban government calls for “an early negotiated solution to stop this escalation and its very serious humanitarian consequences.”

The document goes on to say that Cuba rejects and has always done the killing of civilians and innocent people of all parties involved in this conflict, “regardless of their ethnic origin, nationality or religious belief.” The government strongly condemns the killing of civilians, particularly women, children and humanitarian workers of the United Nations system, “as well as the indiscriminate bombing of the population in Gaza and the destruction of homes, hospitals and civilian infrastructure, as well as the disruption of water supplies -, electricity and fuel supplies to the population of Gaza, which constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law”.

It also calls for “an end to warmongering rhetoric” and Cuba’s support for a “comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the creation of two states that guarantee the exercise of the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people and the creation of an independent and… a sovereign Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and also guarantees the refugees’ right to return.

At the same time, the UN Security Council is called upon to “fulfill its mandate and put an end to the impunity of the occupying power Israel, of which the USA has historically been an accomplice by repeatedly obstructing and vetoing the body’s actions, thereby preventing peace, security and regional stability will be undermined”.

