Cuba and Russia plan joint projects in the “technical-military” sector

Cuba and Russia, which have been strengthening their relations, announced their interest in developing joint projects in “the technical-military field” during a visit to Moscow by the Minister of the Armed Forces, Álvaro López Miera, the island’s media reported on Wednesday.

López Miera was received on Tuesday with military honors by his counterpart Sergei Shoigu, the target of strong criticism from the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, for his performance in the war in Ukraine.

“Russia plans to jointly develop with Cuba a series of projects in the technical-military field,” Shoigu told López Miera, during the talks that both held at the Ministry of Defense, according to the official newspaper news.

The newspaper specified that Shoigu stressed that “Cuba has been and continues to be Russia’s most important ally in the region,” and proposed to his Cuban counterpart a “greater rapprochement” between the two ministries.

“I propose to address in detail all existing and promising projects in the military sphere,” the Russian Defense Minister added, according to the Sputnik news agency.

The Cuban minister’s visit occurs in a context of close political and diplomatic rapprochement with Russia, whose top leaders have expressed their willingness to support the island, which is facing its worst economic crisis since the implosion of the Soviet bloc in 1991.

“Russia is willing to help Cuba” in the face of US sanctions, López Miera said on his side, according to news.

His trip, which was not announced by the official Cuban media, comes a few days after the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, concluded an 11-day official visit to Russia, during which he examined the progress of cooperation agreements in energy, tourism and transportation.

In Russia, Marrero met with the country’s highest authorities, including President Vladimir Putin, Vice President of the Russian Security Council, Dimitri Medvedev, and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, to whom he reiterated Cuba’s “firm position” against unilateral Western sanctions”, according to local and Russian media.

Cuba has been the subject of an economic embargo by Washington for more than 60 years, hardened by Donald Trump when he came to power in 2017, without his successor Joe Biden having reversed these measures. Russia, meanwhile, was sanctioned by the United States, Canada and the European Union after invading Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

“The illegal sanctions, under which Cuba lives, have continued for decades” and “we will do everything so that our economic interaction helps to overcome these difficulties imposed from abroad,” Putin told Marrero, according to the website of the Russian presidency. .

