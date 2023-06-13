Cuba and the Dominican Republic register their delegation for San Salvador 2023 – Diario La Página

Cuba and the Dominican Republic were the first countries to hold the official registration meeting of their athletes and officials for the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

The Cuban delegation will be made up of 509 athletes, while the Dominican will be made up of 457 athletes, according to their respective chiefs and deputy chiefs of mission.

José Antonio Miranda, deputy head of mission of the Cuban delegation, commented that there are 11 medalists in his list of athletes in the last Tokyo Olympic Games, among them the boxer Julio César La Cruz and the judoka Idalys Ortiz, who will be the standard-bearers of the Caribbean delegation.

La Cruz, double Olympic monarch and five times world champion, will compete in the 92 kilograms category; while judoka Ortiz, bronze in Beijing 2008, gold in London 2012, silver in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020, will fight in +78 kilograms.

“Today we must register 509 athletes in 36 disciplines and on June 19 the first boxing, table tennis, and beach volleyball athletes who will start the games will be entering, and on the 22nd about 200 colleagues will arrive, including athletes and officials. El Salvador has made a great effort after Panama declined to hold these games and they have made a worthy effort to organize the oldest games in history,” said Miranda.

Among the group of athletes from the Dominican Republic, Marileidy Paulino, silver medalist in the 400 meters and 4×400 relay of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and who competes in the Diamonds League, stands out.

“Today we officially start here until July 10, we are one of the first delegations to make the official registration and around 457 athletes and 140 officials come here to San Salvador and in the Dominican Republic 132 athletes and 40 officials will compete. The athletes begin to arrive in San Salvador on June 22”, José Miguel Rubio Meléndez, head of the Dominican delegation

The General Secretariat of the Organizing Committee of the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 will be in charge of the official registration of the delegations.

“Today we have the first delegations that are making their official registration of athletes, officers to be able to accredit them and that they can already be part of the games with their established functions,” said Lucrecia de Calderón, general secretary of COSSAN 2023.

“We have already carried out all the registration processes from the long list to the nominal list and today with the Registration Meetings of the Delegations we are going to formally accredit all the athletes of each National Olympic Committee”, added Lucrecia de Calderón.