Cuba and Venezuela ratify regional integration commitment

Cuba and Venezuela ratify anti-imperialist commitment and regional integration.

The foreign ministers of Venezuela and CubaYván Gil and Bruno Rodríguez, examined this Sunday the relations of brotherhood and solidarity that unite both peoples, they also ratified their anti-imperialist position and rejected the unilateral coercive measures and the blockade imposed by the United States on the two countries.

During a meeting that took place within the framework of the III Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU), scheduled for July 17 and 18.

In addition, the foreign policy representatives of both countries discussed the necessary integration of the nations of Latin America and the Caribbean to put an end to US hegemony.

Likewise, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported that the foreign ministers, in Brussels, “referred to the willingness of their governments to work to consolidate a more just world, in which the right to sovereignty and self-determination of peoples are fundamental principles.”

The Venezuelan foreign minister described the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, as a “great defender of the sovereignty of the peoples” and assured that “Cuba and Venezuela will continue to advance on the path of unity and peace.”

The Governments of Cuba and Venezuela have maintained a very close alliance since the beginning of the century and both countries were pioneers and promoters of different alliances and regional platforms that aim at the integration of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

