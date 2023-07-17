Home » Cuba and Venezuela ratify regional integration commitment
News

Cuba and Venezuela ratify regional integration commitment

by admin
Cuba and Venezuela ratify regional integration commitment

Venezuelan Foreign Minister described the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, as a great defender of the sovereignty of the peoples.

Cuba and Venezuela ratify anti-imperialist commitment and regional integration.

The foreign ministers of Venezuela and CubaYván Gil and Bruno Rodríguez, examined this Sunday the relations of brotherhood and solidarity that unite both peoples, they also ratified their anti-imperialist position and rejected the unilateral coercive measures and the blockade imposed by the United States on the two countries.

During a meeting that took place within the framework of the III Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU), scheduled for July 17 and 18.

In addition, the foreign policy representatives of both countries discussed the necessary integration of the nations of Latin America and the Caribbean to put an end to US hegemony.

Likewise, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported that the foreign ministers, in Brussels, “referred to the willingness of their governments to work to consolidate a more just world, in which the right to sovereignty and self-determination of peoples are fundamental principles.”

Cuba and Venezuela

The Venezuelan foreign minister described the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, as a “great defender of the sovereignty of the peoples” and assured that “Cuba and Venezuela will continue to advance on the path of unity and peace.”

The Governments of Cuba and Venezuela have maintained a very close alliance since the beginning of the century and both countries were pioneers and promoters of different alliances and regional platforms that aim at the integration of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Also read:

See also  [CDTV]Xi'an implemented "7-day temporary control measures", college students fled overnight-China Digital Times

In this way, Pico Espejo in Venezuela seeks a new Guinness record

You may also like

Child Critically Injured After Fall on Ride at...

55 whales die after running aground on a...

Three years imprisonment for millionaire thief

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 18

Federal Ministry of Justice wants to further develop...

Collapse of a building in Egypt leaves around...

In Colombia, industry and commerce continued to fall...

The last generation is radicalizing – and wants...

Former FMLN secretary general Medardo González and his...

Mysterious Death of Missing New York Man Under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy