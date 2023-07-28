Cuba celebrates 70th anniversary of attack on Moncada Barracks

Santiago de Cuba. On Wednesday, Cuba commemorated the 70th anniversary of the storming of the Moncada barracks, which has gone down in history as “Day of the National Rebellion”.

Around 10,000 local residents, veterans and around 200 members of solidarity brigades gathered before dawn on the square in front of the former barracks, which are now used as a school and museum. The event, which was framed by a cultural program, began this year for the first time with a video projection onto the facade, which was blown up with bullet holes.

Raul Castro and Ramiro Valdeswho had taken part in the attack on July 26, 1953 when they were 22 and 21 years old respectively, were also present.

In his speech, President Miguel Díaz-Canel referred to the historic events of 1953. Of the 135 men and women, only six were killed in action, 55 were summarily shot or died as a result of torture. “The Moncada barracks turned into a workshop of torture and death,” he recalled. “The actions of July 26, 1953 were the beginning of the end of the last dictatorship that was installed in Cuba with the immoral material help of the United States. That is why to this day they do not forgive the revolution,” he added. Those who died in that attack “gave their lives to the ideal [José] Martís to achieve justice for our people and the world,” said Díaz-Canel.

Today it is the responsibility of the younger generations to “maintain what has been achieved and to keep moving forward.” As long as the US government “perseveres in its attempt to smother us with its genocidal blockade, unless we achieve a level of prosperity worthy of every Cuban, we will have a Moncada to storm every day, every hour, every minute,” he said the president.

Socialism is Cuba’s way “to achieve a more just society for all”. At the end of his speech, he referred to the tightened blockade under former US President Donald Trump and condemned the renewed listing of Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism”, which is making the island’s financial and trade relations “in almost all parts of the world” more difficult “Including Cuba on this list does not express concern about the spread of terrorism, but is an opportunistic act to harm the Cuban economy.”

“The people are expecting answers to questions about living standards without waiting for the blockade to be lifted. Expanding supply to fight inflation is a difficult moncada that we must attack here and across the country. The backlash can turned into a victory!” said Díaz-Canel at the end of his speech.

In the run-up to July 26, new social projects and construction projects are traditionally inaugurated. This was the first time this year since the current crisis began in 2020. After a three-year break, the train connection between Santiago and Manzanillo could be resumed. Trains are also running again between the eastern Cuban cities of Bayamo and Manzanillo as well as Guantánamo and Holguín. In addition, 784 residential buildings were completed in the province of Santiago, several disadvantaged neighborhoods were renovated and roads were asphalted.

After the national holiday, Cuba has a holiday for the rest of the week.

