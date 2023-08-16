Cuba Increases Imports of Coffee and Sugar from the United States Amidst Shortage Crisis

Cuba Increases Imports of Coffee and Sugar from the United States

Recent data from the United States Department of Agriculture has shown a significant increase in Cuba’s imports of coffee and sugar from the United States in the past months. This shift indicates a diversification in the island’s imports, moving away from its heavy reliance on frozen chicken.

According to the statistics, Cuba purchased a total of $30,241.00 USD worth of sugar from North American companies in June. The United States-Cuba Economic and Trade Council (USCTEC) confirmed the accuracy of these figures.

The increased imports of sugar can be attributed to the disappointing sugar harvest on the island. The AZCUBA Group, the leading sugar industry authority in Cuba, reported that the recent campaign fell well short of the 600 tons required for domestic consumption and the committed 400 tons for export to China. As a result, the Cuban government had to seek alternative sources to meet its sugar demand.

This is not an isolated incident; Cuba has consistently turned to the international market to import sugar due to its own production shortfalls. In recent years, both internal demand and the supply to the tourism sector have been satisfied through sugar imports from France and Colombia.

The scarcity of sugar in Cuba has been acutely felt by its citizens for the past several months. The beloved white sugar has been missing from the basic food basket since June, leading to frustration among the population. Delays and logistical issues have resulted in the availability of only turbinada or raw sugar.

In addition to sugar, Cuba has also seen an increase in coffee imports from the United States. From January to June of this year, the total imports of coffee amount to $1.9 million dollars. This highlights the recurring issue of instability in the domestic supply chain, even for such a staple product.

Furthermore, USCTEC revealed that frozen chicken is the leading imported product, with purchases reaching $32.8 million dollars in June alone – a 44% increase compared to previous months. The country has also imported a variety of other products such as bacon, butter, olive oil, sunflower oil, rapeseed oil, waffles, and wafers. Moreover, pasta, communion wafers, ice cream, cookies, powdered milk, beer, toilet paper, pork, and canned chicken meat have also been included in Cuba’s import list.

The recent surge in imports of coffee, sugar, and other products from the United States paints a picture of Cuba’s growing needs and the challenges it faces in meeting its domestic demands. The island’s reliance on imports showcases the importance of these products in Cuban households and emphasizes the need for self-sufficiency in the country’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

