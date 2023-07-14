Cuba rejects European Parliament resolution as interference

Havana/Strasbourg. In a statement, the International Relations Commission of the Cuban National Assembly stressed that the European Parliament (EP) “does not have the moral, political and legal authority to judge Cuba.”

The EP had on Wednesday with the majority of the right and ultra-right voices one resolution adopted, calling for sanctions against, among others, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel for alleged human rights violations and for the suspension of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union (EU) and Cuba. 359 MEPs voted in favor, 226 against and 50 abstained.

In addition to numerous allegations of alleged restrictions on civil rights in the socialist state, the EP also accuses Cuba of maintaining good relations with the Russian Federation and Belarus.

It also requests that the participants of the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and the EU, which will take place in Brussels on 17th and 18th July, issue a declaration “pointing out the lack of respect for democracy and fundamental freedoms received in Cuba.”

The text of the resolution not only defames “the reality of Cuba, its legal system and the rule of law, but also the relations that Cuba maintains with other states in a sovereign manner and in strict accordance with international law,” denounced the parliamentary commission of the Caribbean state.

The resolution shows that there is a double standard when it comes to making value judgments on issues that the EP does not respect in the territory of its own Member States and in other parts of the world.

The adoption of this resolution also runs “contrary to the principles of respect, inclusion and cooperation” according to which the third Celac-EU summit should be organized.

The resolution also met with sharp criticism from the Cuban Journalists’ Association. “The hackneyed issue of human rights – which are so systematically violated in many European countries – is once again being used by those who should be more concerned about what happened to the protesters who took to the streets peacefully in France to to protest the death of a young man at the hands of French police,” read a statement.

One should “propose to these gentlemen to deal with the policies applied against the migrants, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, who have died in their thousands trying to reach rich countries by sea, which plundered their occupied nations and turned them into colonies.”

It is also shameful, according to the association, that those who claim to be acting in the name of democracy are trying to torpedo an event like the Celac-EU summit, which would be an important moment, at least for Latin American nations, to discuss cooperation , non-interference, taking action to save the planet and other things to talk about.

