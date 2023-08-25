Cuban Couple Faces Possible Deportation After Arriving in the United States

Cuban Teenager Faces Deportation After Attempt to Enter the US

In a recent turn of events, a married couple from Cuba who flew to the United States with approved humanitarian parole finds themselves in the midst of a complicated legal battle. The 17-year-old girl, accompanied by her husband, was denied entry into the country upon arrival, and now faces imminent deportation back to Cuba.

The couple, who had celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary just days before embarking on their journey, obtained a power of attorney from the girl’s mother-in-law to travel together. However, upon reaching the United States, officials determined that the young woman did not meet the necessary requirements to remain in the country.

In an interview conducted by Cuban journalist Mario J. Pentón, a relative of the young woman shed light on the situation. “They left Cuba as spouses, and they are both 17 years old,” said the aunt. “My sister granted a power of attorney to her mother-in-law so that they could travel together. But when he arrived in the United States, he was allowed to leave the airport with his mother, while my niece was not.”

The key issue in this case is the couple’s age, as both are minors. While the young woman’s husband was allowed to enter the United States with his mother, her situation became more complex due to her status as a minor.

According to the aunt, US authorities do not recognize the marriage between the teenagers as legitimate and have demanded a legal document from a court to permit the girl’s entry. However, this process can take up to a month, leaving her with limited time to comply. The family is desperately seeking assistance from anyone who can guide them through this challenging situation.

Cuban journalist Mario J. Pentón, who frequently covers such cases, emphasized the delicate nature of situations involving minors trying to enter the United States. He mentioned that irrefutable legal documents proving custody are mandatory for minors to be granted entry. In this context, marriages between adolescents are not considered valid enough even if they have received humanitarian parole.

This case comes amidst a larger backdrop of thousands of Cubans waiting for their requests for humanitarian parole to be approved, as the nation grapples with a severe socio-economic crisis. Since the beginning of the year, more than 43,000 Cubans have been granted this permit by the Biden administration, which allows them to enter the United States with parole and eventually apply for legal residence after one year and one day.

As the clock ticks for this young Cuban woman, her future remains uncertain. The immediate priority is to secure the necessary legal document to prevent her deportation back to Cuba, but time is of the essence. The case serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding immigration policies and the challenges faced by individuals seeking refuge in a new land.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

